New support for community patrols

In an effort to combat crime in one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s oldest townships, New Brighton police and the Community Police Forum (CPF) launched a community patrollers initiative yesterday.

The campaign rolled out yesterday was supported by Coca-Cola, which donated 250 bib jackets to allow the patrollers to stand out.

New Brighton police station commander Colonel Zolile Douse called on the residents to work together.

“There are a lot of incidents happening on a daily basis. We need the community to come together and help us better manage crime.

“We are asking for the assistance of the community, to be our eyes and ears on the ground,” he said.

The launch took place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall.

CPF member Nomonde Mselane said while the initiative had already unofficially started 10 years ago, it was exciting to have sponsors now.

“The crime in our area is bad and we are hoping that the bibs will help identify our members and hopefully deter the criminals when they see us patrolling.”

The patrols will cover all wards within New Brighton with the intention to incorporate Imveli Cycling Academy resources as part of the patrols at a later stage.