Five arrested in Wells Estate after Port Alfred armed robbery

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Rosehill Mall in Port Alfred on Wednesday morning.

Port Elizabeth police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men were arrested at the Truckers Inn at Wells Estate at about 10.30am.

Firearms and stolen items from the shop were found in the car.

Earlier, Grahamstown police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the men fled in a dark grey Ford EcoSport, headed in the direction of Port Elizabeth.