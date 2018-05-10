Police search for missing NMU student
Timothy Calvin Mikka, of Uganda, was last seen by his roommate at the Annie’s Cove residence.
Police are searching for a missing Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student from Uganda who was last seen at his residence on May 2.
Timothy Calvin Mikka, 19, of Uganda, was last seen by his roommate at the Annie’s Cove residence.
Police were alerted about the second year mechatronics student’s disappearance on Sunday by his sister Karen Tenda, 18.
Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder confirmed Mikka was still missing.
“We are investigating all possible leads,” Rheeder said.
Tenda, who is a first year student at NMU, said it was out of character for her brother, Mikka, to just vanish.
“It is the first time that my brother has gone anywhere without letting anyone know. He keeps to himself but he has never disappeared.”
She said her parents were hoping to fly to South Africa soon from Uganda.
“I am trying to balance everything because I am not sure of what is going on.”
Arthur Munyeza, 21, who was last to see Mikka, said he left his room early on Tuesday carrying a black satchel.
“He left between six and seven and I assumed that he was going to study because he had mentioned that he had tests in the following week.”
“I have tried contacting him but his phone has been off,” Munyeza said.
The university was only alerted to his disappearance on Monday due to the protests.
NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said they hoped for his safe return.
MISSING STUDENT. One of our international students has been reported missing from Annie’s Cove. Timothy Calvin Lukwango is 19 years old, 1,69m tall and from Uganda. If seen or you know anything please contact Protection Services on 0415042009/3483. pic.twitter.com/LXl3Js1WAd— Mandela University (@MandelaUni) May 9, 2018
“The university is saddened by news of one of our students having gone missing from one of the off-campus residences last week.”
“The matter has been reported by his family to the police for investigation, and the university is providing any available information that can assist with the investigation.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and we are hoping for his safe return,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact, 0843352224 or 0824418505.