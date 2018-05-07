The police have opened an inquest docket after the body of 10-year-old Katlego Joja was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi‚ Pretoria‚ at the weekend.

“The lifeless body of a child who went missing since Thursday was found today inside the Moretele River at about 3pm [on Sunday]‚” said police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso.

Maheso said relevant police units were summoned to the scene and retrieved Joja’s body‚ which was positively identified by her family.

“An inquest was registered and the body was taken to government mortuary for an autopsy‚” Maheso said.

Katlego was autistic and reports said she could not speak but could hear.

