34 arrested in crime operation

Thirty-four people were arrested during a weekend operation in the Humansdorp policing area.

The area includes Jeffreys Bay, Hankey, Patensie, Kareedouw, Storms River, Joubertina, Thornhill and St Francis Bay.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a total of 18 suspects had been nabbed between Friday and Saturday.

By yesterday, another 16 arrests had been made.

The alleged crimes ranged from possession of drugs and drunk-driving to theft and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.