34 arrested in crime operation
Thirty-four people were arrested during a weekend operation in the Humansdorp policing area.
The area includes Jeffreys Bay, Hankey, Patensie, Kareedouw, Storms River, Joubertina, Thornhill and St Francis Bay.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a total of 18 suspects had been nabbed between Friday and Saturday.
By yesterday, another 16 arrests had been made.
The alleged crimes ranged from possession of drugs and drunk-driving to theft and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.