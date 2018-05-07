News

34 arrested in crime operation

By Gareth Wilson - 07 May 2018

Thirty-four people were arrested during a weekend operation in the Humansdorp policing area.

The area includes Jeffreys Bay, Hankey, Patensie, Kareedouw, Storms River, Joubertina, Thornhill and St Francis Bay.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a total of 18 suspects had been nabbed between Friday and Saturday.

By yesterday, another 16 arrests had been made.

The alleged crimes ranged from possession of drugs and drunk-driving to theft and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

16-year-old girl among 18 arrested in Humansdorp

A 16-year-old girl was among the 18 suspects arrested during police operations in the Humansdorp cluster on Friday night for crimes ranging from ...
News
1 day ago

Latest Videos

The SPAR Women's Challenge 2018
Graphic Content: Young man dies after taxi drives through Mitchells Plain ...

Most Read

X