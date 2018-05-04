IN PICS | SA rhinos off to Chad for rebirth of species

Six rhinos were flown out of Port Elizabeth yesterday to the North African country of Chad in a visionary project combining “rhino-plomacy” and sound conservation strategy.

The heavyweight group of four females and two males is headed for the Zakouma National Park where it is hoped they will launch the rebirth of Chad’s black rhino population after it was poached to extinction in the country 46 years ago.

No rhino has been seen in Chad since the early 1970s.

Looking on as the animals were loaded from bomas into crates at the Addo Elephant National Park, Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa said that, with Chad having almost completely reversed its poaching problems in the last seven years, the project represented conservation with a purpose.

“This is a fundamental building block of Africa’s renaissance, an African solution to an African problem,” she said.

“Black rhinos once occurred in 28 countries across the continent and are now restricted to just a handful.

“With this project we are expanding the rhino range and at the same time helping to grow Chad’s conservation and tourism value.”

The animals were brought down from the Marakele National Park in Limpopo’s Waterberg Mountains and have been in the Addo bomas for three months.

Yesterday, securely in their crates, they were trucked through to the Port Elizabeth airport for their 15-hour charter flight to their new home.