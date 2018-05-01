Community joins Ramaphosa for morning walk

Scores of people joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on a 5.5km walk in New Brighton early this morning.

Residents joined Ramaphosa at 5:30am at the Nangoza Jebe Hall‚ from where they set off on the brisk walk.

People sang, chanted Ramaphosa’s name and took pictures with the president.

“I have heard that people have started their walks, this is now a walking movement. The presidential walk [must be done] even when the president is not there, just imagine yourself as the president and walk like the president,” Ramaphosa said.

During his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa said that promoting a healthy lifestyle was one of the major features of his mandate in the coming year.