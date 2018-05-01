Community joins Ramaphosa for morning walk
Scores of people joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on a 5.5km walk in New Brighton early this morning.
Residents joined Ramaphosa at 5:30am at the Nangoza Jebe Hall‚ from where they set off on the brisk walk.
People sang, chanted Ramaphosa’s name and took pictures with the president.
“I have heard that people have started their walks, this is now a walking movement. The presidential walk [must be done] even when the president is not there, just imagine yourself as the president and walk like the president,” Ramaphosa said.
During his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa said that promoting a healthy lifestyle was one of the major features of his mandate in the coming year.
President Ramaphosa walks in New Brighton ahead of his May Day Rally address. pic.twitter.com/8j1DKiZTnl— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 1, 2018
“This walk was started by a colleague here. I was invited to this one. Groups and clubs are taking up the challenge. Wherever I go in the country people want me to participate in these walks. It is great to lead our people to a healthy lifestyle,” Ramaphosa said.
He said he hoped to encourage more people around the country to join in.
Thembeka Mzinyathi, 62, managed to dodge Ramaphosa’s security detail to shake his hand.
“I am so happy that I met the president, he must continue to give us the freedom that Mandela fought for,” Mzinyathi said.
Another resident, Mbulelo Malanga, 25, said he was thrilled to meet Ramaphosa.
“I feel so good because the president is walking with me. He does not think that he is above me or the community.”
Later this morning, Ramaphosa will speak at the May Day rally at Kwazakhele’s Isaac Wolfson Stadium.
Speaking about the rally, he said: “This is our nation building moment. These are moments we should all utilise”.