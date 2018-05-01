Award-winning South African musician Riky Rick will be taking a break from the spotlight to focus on getting into the right space mentally, he said.

Rick – Rikhado Makhado – has often spoken about the struggles of the industry and the mental hardships he has faced‚ encouraging fans with anxiety and depression through motivating messages.

After performing at Back to the City at the weekend‚ Rick took to social media to announce the performance would his last for a while.

“Friends and family‚ I apologise sincerely to everybody who will be effected but I am not in the right place mentally to continue doing shows or anything that involves leaving my children. I am taking time to find my faith before I lose the connection with the people I love the most‚” he wrote.

He said because of his celeb status‚ it was hard to tell people that he was not doing well.

“Being a celebrity, it’s difficult to tell people I ain’t feeling well. It’s difficult to take time away because people expect you to be superhuman. I am not superhuman. I’m just another human being who wants to find some sort of peace and happiness in life. I’m sorry.”

Rick would not comment on when he would return to the spotlight‚ only telling fans he would see them “later‚ maybe”.

Friends and fans rushed to offer their support for Rick, with his bestie Cassper Nyovest even dedicating a song to Rick during a performance.

“This one is for Riky Rick . . . We love you‚ Riky. We need you‚ Riky‚” he told the crowd‚ before encouraging them to repeat the lines for Rick.