Rapist gets 25 years for vicious assault on girl, 15

A Willowvale man has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago.

Bhuntsulwana Maginindane, 39, was found guilty by the Willowvale Regional Magistrate’s Court last week.

Butterworth police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said Maginindane had gone to the victim’s homestead in Gosani village in Willowvale in 2016 and found the girl asleep with her two sisters.

The two other girls managed to escape through the door.

“The 15-year-old girl was caught and severely assaulted by the accused, who then raped her before leaving,” Manatha said.

“The victim could identify the accused as he is from the same village.”

In an unrelated matter, police confiscated dagga worth R30 000 in Mbizana at the weekend.

A 51-year-old suspect was arrested. This comes just a week after dagga worth R2.6-million was confiscated in two homesteads in an Mbizana village during Operation Fiela.

In another incident, police operating a stop-and-search operation in Mbizana searched a bus ferrying passengers to one of the villages and allegedly found a 32-year-old woman with dagga worth R5 000 in her bag.