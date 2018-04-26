Appeal for witnesses to ‘necklace’ killings

Wells Estate residents who witnessed the gruesome attack on five men accused of theft have been urged to contact the police.

Three men died after being “necklaced” on Tuesday morning by an angry mob frustrated by an increase in crime. They accused the men of stealing vehicles in Wells Estate.

Mihle Myoli, 24, and Nathan Williams, 26, survived the attack, but Williams is fighting for his life in hospital.

The five men were forced into the bushes, where tyres were placed around their necks, doused in fuel and set alight. Myoli and Williams managed to escape while the residents were focused on the other three.

Police spokesman Constable Mncedi Mbombo said no witnesses had come forward with information.

“No one has been arrested and we request residents who might have witnessed the attack to come forward.”