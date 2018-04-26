Firemen change child’s life

A Port Elizabeth fireman who came across a little girl without legs while he was out on a job quietly collected enough money to buy her a pair of prosthetic legs – allowing her to walk for the first time.

KwaNobuhle station commander Alton Senekal, 44, handed over the prosthetic legs yesterday to seven-year-old Siphosethu “Sisi” Ncandana.

And a heartwarming moment played out when Siphosethu took her first ever steps at Provincial Hospital.

The journey to getting the little girl mobile started three years ago when, while out on an assignment, Senekal saw her crawling on a gravel road with her stumps exposed.

He said he was reminded of his own daughter, who was then also four years old.

“We went out to a house fire in 2015 and we came across this little girl playing in the streets with the other children.

“It was like seeing my own daughter with stumps and that really touched me,” he said.