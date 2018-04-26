Firemen change child’s life
Caring pair help girl without legs take first steps
A Port Elizabeth fireman who came across a little girl without legs while he was out on a job quietly collected enough money to buy her a pair of prosthetic legs – allowing her to walk for the first time.
KwaNobuhle station commander Alton Senekal, 44, handed over the prosthetic legs yesterday to seven-year-old Siphosethu “Sisi” Ncandana.
And a heartwarming moment played out when Siphosethu took her first ever steps at Provincial Hospital.
The journey to getting the little girl mobile started three years ago when, while out on an assignment, Senekal saw her crawling on a gravel road with her stumps exposed.
He said he was reminded of his own daughter, who was then also four years old.
“We went out to a house fire in 2015 and we came across this little girl playing in the streets with the other children.
“It was like seeing my own daughter with stumps and that really touched me,” he said.
Watch the heart-warming moment seven-year-old Siphosethu “Sisi” Ncandana took her first steps after she received a set of prosthetic legs on Wednesday. Video: Deneesha Pillay
Senekal then asked the family if they had ever managed to get a wheelchair and discovered they were unable to.
“We met with her grandmother, who is raising her, to get the goahead with obtaining a wheelchair, which took us about six months,” Senekal said.
“But just before that she was denied acceptance at one of the schools because it didn’t have the facilities to accommodate her.
“We then started the second process, to get her the prosthetic legs.
“My colleague who lives in Siphosethu’s street was a great help – he would take her to hospital when I couldn’t and helped me through the process as well.”
Siphosethu was born with congenital foot deformities. She had to undergo amputation of her legs when she was two.
Shy, and overwhelmed by the fuss, she said she was happy and proud when asked how she felt about taking her first steps.
Her emotional grandmother and guardian, Pinki Ncandana, 71, said she was grateful Siphosethu was able to walk.
“I would worry about her because of the broken bottles [in the road] that injured her legs constantly but I am now so happy she will no longer be in pain like that.
“I am also happy she got shoes and these prosthetic legs, which means she will be able to go to school and play with other children,” she said.
While Siphosethu still has a long road of physiotherapy ahead after having her legs fitted at Provincial Hospital’s orthopaedic centre in Mount Croix, she managed to walk 4m yesterday.
The legs were also fitted with her first pair of school shoes.
Fellow fireman and neighbour, Lungile Samuel Mni, 52, of KwaNobuhle, said he was grateful Siphosethu was able to walk after receiving her legs.
“Seeing her crawl on the streets was unbearable. She was not able to play with all the children, but now she can.
“Her life will be changed for the better,” he said.