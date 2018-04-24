Quick arrest after housebreaking bid

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house in Rowallan Park on Sunday.

Police said a 15- and a 16-year-old were arrested minutes after a neighbour raised the alarm.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrest came after the Kabega Park police station Crime Prevention Unit had been tasked to focus on crime hotspots.

“An alert neighbour notified police after noticing the two teenagers entering a yard in Christian Street.

“Crime prevention members arrived within minutes.”

The younger one was caught in the house and the elder one as he fled.

Both were detained at the Nerina House juvenile detention centre and will appear in court today.