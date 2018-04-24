Emotional farewell to Kouga’s Van Lingen
DA top brass, family and friends gather to celebrate ex-mayor’s life
Former Kouga municipality mayor Elza van Lingen’s life was celebrated and remembered at a moving memorial service in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.
Among those at the event at Mentors Country Estate were DA leader Mmusi Maimane, federal chairman and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, DA chief whip in parliament John Steenhuisen and DA Women’s Network leader NomaFrench Mbombo.
Maimane, who was not on the programme to speak, said he had first met Van Lingen in parliament and out of her own volition “she adopted me”.
He described the former mayor as inspirational and impactful.
“Her work never reflected that she was fighting a battle.
“She was loved by all and understood the testimony of non-racialism,” Maimane said.
The DA leader said the people of Kouga did not just lose a mayor but a mother, and that the party had lost a shining star who knew what it meant to be a public servant.
“She had a strong sense of duty, showed profound courage with a raging disease and she was both competent and capable,” he said.
Trollip said the memorial was intended to be a celebration of Van Lingen’s life and not a time to be sad.
He said her commitment, character and compassion were the three traits that best described her.
“I can say without fear that Elza’s compassion is the reason why this hall is filled today. She was a unique inspiration to all of us,” he said.
Choking through his tribute, Trollip said throughout her illness Van Lingen had never given up.
Before the tributes, the Kouga Municipal choir gave a powerful rendition of Never Give Up, which got everyone in the hall singing along.
A video montage showing the former MP in her earlier days as a schoolgirl, on her wedding day and more recently when she was campaigning for the DA as well as time spent with family, provided insight into her life.
Her son, Mick van Lingen, described his mother as a formidable woman who was not shy to take on anyone.
“She was a fearless leader, a devoted mother of four and she cared deeply about her people,” he said.
Van Lingen was born and raised in Willowmore and is survived by her husband Michael and their children.
She joined the DA in 2002. In 2011, she was elected leader of the DA in the national council of provinces.
Van Lingen was elected mayor of Kouga in 2016.