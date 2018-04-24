Emotional farewell to Kouga’s Van Lingen

Former Kouga municipality mayor Elza van Lingen’s life was celebrated and remembered at a moving memorial service in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

Among those at the event at Mentors Country Estate were DA leader Mmusi Maimane, federal chairman and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, DA chief whip in parliament John Steenhuisen and DA Women’s Network leader NomaFrench Mbombo.

Maimane, who was not on the programme to speak, said he had first met Van Lingen in parliament and out of her own volition “she adopted me”.

He described the former mayor as inspirational and impactful.

“Her work never reflected that she was fighting a battle.

“She was loved by all and understood the testimony of non-racialism,” Maimane said.

The DA leader said the people of Kouga did not just lose a mayor but a mother, and that the party had lost a shining star who knew what it meant to be a public servant.

“She had a strong sense of duty, showed profound courage with a raging disease and she was both competent and capable,” he said.

Trollip said the memorial was intended to be a celebration of Van Lingen’s life and not a time to be sad.

He said her commitment, character and compassion were the three traits that best described her.

“I can say without fear that Elza’s compassion is the reason why this hall is filled today. She was a unique inspiration to all of us,” he said.