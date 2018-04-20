A 24-year-old Ballito woman is set to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride.

Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed to TimesLIVE that she and the elder statesman were set to wed.

“Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said.

She would not be drawn on their courtship and their relationship in general. Conco is a director of the Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation‚ aimed at protecting the cultural practices of Zulu maidens.

Conco reportedly resides in the plush Ballito Estate Hilltop‚ home to some of the city’s most well-heeled residents. She would be Zuma’s youngest bride‚ at 52 years his junior.

Zuma‚ who has always been a proponent of polygamy‚ is currently married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema-Zuma. He is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

-TimesLIVE