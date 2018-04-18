Trollip and mayoral committee to undergo lifestyle audits

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and his entire mayoral committee will undergo lifestyle audits starting next month.

Trollip said the move was a show of transparency and accountability.

“This is the first time an entire mayoral committee will be audited in this way, setting the tone for integrity and honesty in government,” Trollip said.

“We must lead by example, always ensuring that as leaders of this city, we are beyond reproach.

“This is why we have chosen to undergo lifestyle audits, as a reaffirmation of our commitment to being an honest, transparent government,” Trollip said.

Trollip said the municipality would work with various state institutions including the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said forensic investigations would be pursued should the need arise.

Trollip urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to do the same with his cabinet.

“Corruption in all three spheres of government in South Africa is deeply embedded and as such, high ranking officials and public representatives have managed to amass unimaginable wealth through dubious means,” Trollip said.

Trollip said this would not be tolerated in the Bay. “This exercise will ensure a level of accountability on the part of people who have been entrusted with leading the city’s administration,” Trollip said.