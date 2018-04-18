ANC stands by Lungisa pending possible appeal

An unimpressive witness who contradicted his own testimony – this is how ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was described when convicted of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on Tuesday.

Lungisa, who appeared stunned by the ruling, was convicted after magistrate Morne Cannon found he purposely evaded questions during cross-examination, was vague and contradicted himself and evidence led by state witnesses.

“[Lungisa] did not impress me – he gave long-winded answers [to questions] which required a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response,” Cannon said in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

After the judgment, a clearly shaken Lungisa left the courtroom hurriedly, flanked by supporters.

In stark contrast to his usual outspokenness, he refused to answer questions from the media, saying only: “We’ll sit down and reflect on the matter.”

But he tweeted later: “A day doesn’t go by without news, I was almost put in the darkest of jail cells.”

The magistrate said video footage submitted to the court showed Lungisa had intentionally smashed a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated October 2016 council session.

“It is not in dispute that [Lungisa] was in possession of the water jug and that he had hit [Kayser] over the head with the jug,” Cannon said.

Kayser, who fell to the ground after the assault, was taken to hospital where he had stitches.

During his trial, Lungisa denied vehemently that he had intentionally injured Kayser, claiming he had been under attack and had acted in self-defence.

Lungisa claimed at one stage that his arm had been twisted behind his back and Kayser was moving toward him to punch him.

“[Lungisa] claimed he was assaulted – which never happened [and which] contradicted video evidence,” Cannon said.

After the council fracas, Lungisa went to the Humewood police station to lay a complaint of assault, but in his statement to police he never mentioned the water jug, the assault on Kayser or that he had acted in self-defence.

“I got the impression that [Lungisa] tailored his version of events as the trial proceeded,” Cannon said.

He said he had found state witnesses, including Kayser, councillor Johnny Arends, council speaker Jonathan Lawack and councillor Renaldo Gouws reliable and impressive witnesses.

Gouws had video-recorded the incident on his cellphone.

The recording was used by the state to prove that Lungisa had intentionally assaulted Kayser without provocation.

During the trial, Lungisa claimed he had intended only to throw water over Kayser to ward off an attack on him.

But Cannon said there was no evidence of that.

He said state witnesses had corroborated that there had been no attack on Lungisa, who had approached the desk of the speaker after the chaos erupted.

The fracas ensued after Lawack referred ANC councillor Xola Sabani to the ethics committee for possible disciplinary processes and asked him to leave, but Sabani refused.

“From the onset of the trial, it was made clear that this was not a political matter but a criminal case,” Cannon said.

ANC Bay regional secretary Themba Xathula said although Lungisa had been convicted of a serious crime he remained a member of the party and would continue receiving support.