New era for NMU
This is the only university to have a trio of women ... at the helm
A powerful trio of women have taken the helm of Nelson Mandela University, as the institution made history yesterday following the inauguration of the new chancellor and vice-chancellor.
Staying true to the ethos of equality and revolutionary thinking of its namesake Nelson Mandela, the university became the first in the country’s history to elevate three women to its most senior positions.
Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, 57, saluted the packed Nelson Mandela University Indoor Sports Complex with a fist after being inaugurated as NMU chancellor.
Newly inaugurated vice-chancellor Professor Sibongile Muthwa, 56, placed her hands together and bowed, to thunderous applause.
The third woman is NMU council chairwoman Nozipho January-Bardill, 57, who took up the position in October.
The event was attended by dignitaries including Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, former first lady and renowned feminist Zanele Dlamini Mbeki, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet and Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla, among others.
In their inaugural speeches, FraserMoleketi and Muthwa thanked their predecessors, Santi Botha and Professor Derrick Swartz respectively, for laying the foundation they would now build upon to bring about transformation and tackle inequality, unemployment and poverty.
Both will hold office for five years.
Fraser-Moleketi has a masters degree in administration, is a fellow of the Institute of Politics at Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and has an honorary professorship at Stellenbosch University.
She said she was deeply humbled by the confidence the NMU council and community had shown in the trio to lead the institution.
“I am honoured to form part of this trio of strong women,” she said.
“Many years ago, as one of the younger members of [Mandela’s] cabinet, I answered to him, and today I cannot help but still feel accountable as I am installed as the chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.
“As the titular head, I look forward to working with the vice-chancellor and the chairperson of council, another role model.
“This is the only university to have a trio of women – strong women, unapologetically so – at the helm.”
"Many years ago, as one of the younger members of [Mandela’s] cabinet, I answered to him, and today I cannot help but still feel accountable as I am installed as the chancellor of Nelson Mandela University."Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
Muthwa is a highly regarded academic, with a PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, and an MSc in Development Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Yesterday, Muthwa said she was humbled and daunted by her new responsibility.
“We are a world, a continent and a nation in transition,” she said.
“Both the higher education sector and our university are also in a state of change.
“We, as Nelson Mandela University, stand on the threshold of the next exciting stage of our evolution.
“It is up to us to define the trajectory we take into the future in the context of national, continental and global challenges.
“Since assuming duty at the beginning of January, I have embarked on an extensive listening campaign to meet with, and listen to, internal stakeholders.
“I want to reassure the university community we have heard you, and have much more clarity in how we will together tackle these matters.” January-Bardill said: “Leaders emerge from and are moulded by the circumstances in which they find themselves.
“Today is a very significant day for [NMU] as we inaugurate our new leadership. The university is privileged and extremely proud to have two women of such stature at its helm.
WATCH | Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi is inducted as #NelsonMandelaUniversity’s new Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/hh02N99lLs— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 17, 2018
“Putting this collective experience together to lead the university will surely see [it] catapult to new heights and take on new opportunities with innovation, perseverance, foresight and courage.”
Before the start of the proceedings, Mandla Mandela said the three women at the helm would continue to receive the full support of Mandela House.
“Celebrating the centenary year of Albertina Sisulu and the centenary of my grandfather, we are very grateful to see both the chancellor and vice-chancellor happen to be women, as well as [the chair of the] council.
“For us, it is really exciting to witness and be part of this historic occasion.”
The inauguration took place within the autumn graduation ceremonies, which start today and will see 6 788 students capped. Three honorary doctorates will also be awarded today.
Renowned storyteller and poet Gcina Mhlophe will receive an honorary Doctor of Literature.
Retired medical doctor Professor Marina XabaMokoena will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree and Supreme Court of Appeal president, Justice Mandisa Maya, will be honoured with a Doctor of Laws.