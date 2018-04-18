New era for NMU

The third woman is NMU council chairwoman Nozipho January-Bardill, 57, who took up the position in October.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, former first lady and renowned feminist Zanele Dlamini Mbeki, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet and Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla, among others.

In their inaugural speeches, FraserMoleketi and Muthwa thanked their predecessors, Santi Botha and Professor Derrick Swartz respectively, for laying the foundation they would now build upon to bring about transformation and tackle inequality, unemployment and poverty.

Both will hold office for five years.

Fraser-Moleketi has a masters degree in administration, is a fellow of the Institute of Politics at Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and has an honorary professorship at Stellenbosch University.

She said she was deeply humbled by the confidence the NMU council and community had shown in the trio to lead the institution.

“I am honoured to form part of this trio of strong women,” she said.

“Many years ago, as one of the younger members of [Mandela’s] cabinet, I answered to him, and today I cannot help but still feel accountable as I am installed as the chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

“As the titular head, I look forward to working with the vice-chancellor and the chairperson of council, another role model.

“This is the only university to have a trio of women – strong women, unapologetically so – at the helm.”