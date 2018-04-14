Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter Zenani Mandela said those who came out with the truth about her mother after her death had robbed her of her rightful legacy during her lifetime.

Speaking at her mother’s funeral service at Orlando Stadium‚ Johannesburg‚ Zenani said they had sat on the truth about her mother’s past came out after her death.

She said these lies had become part of her mother’s life.

“As each of them disavowed these lies‚ I had to ask myself why they had sat on the truth and waited till my mother’s death to tell it.

“It is so disappointing to see how they withheld their words during my mother’s lifetime knowing very well what they would have meant to them‚” Zenani said to cheers from the crowd.

Zenani said only they knew why they chose to share the truth with the world when she had died.

“I think their actions are actions of extreme cruelty because they robbed my mother of her rightful legacy during her lifetime. It is little comfort to us that they have come out now.”

Zenani said she was particularly angered by former police commissioner George Fivaz.

After Madikizela-Mandela’s death‚ Fivaz said in a TV interview that no evidence was found implicating Madikizela-Mandela in the murder of child activist Stompie Seipei.

Zenani also turned her anger on the media and others.