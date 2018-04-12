News

Dolphin washed ashore at Pollok Beach

By Deneesha Pillay - 12 April 2018
Bottle nose dolphin washed ashore at Pollok Beach
Image: Deneesha Pillay

A bottlenose dolphin with a rope around its tail washed ashore at Pollok Beach in Port Elizabeth today.

According to Bayworld’s Greg Hofmeyer this could be a cause of the dolphin’s death and empathizes the dangers of pollution.

From left: Bayworld’s Greg Hofmeyer, Sibusisiwe Ngqulana (PhD student at NMU Zoology department) and Bayworld's intern Vuyolwethu Mxo
Image: Deneesha Pillay

 “There is evidence of shark bites on this dolphin's body. It’s highly unlikely that this case is related to the other common dolphins that have washed up recently, however; I could be wrong,” Hofmeyer said.

Yesterday an adult common dolphin washed ashore in Algoa Bay, the second such stranding since last week.

The adult common dolphin was found dead in a tidal pool on the beach at Cape Recife Nature Reserve in what was the 11th such stranding in less than two weeks.

