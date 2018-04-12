Provocative dance challenges cultures

If you are an arts lover, you may already have circled June 28 to July 8 on your calendar, the date of the 44th National Arts Festival in Grahamstown.

If not, do so now because this year’s featured artist is dancer and choreographer Mamela Nyamza, who is known for her acclaimed and challenging work.

Nyamza choreographs and directs the provocative piece Phuma-Langa, which will be at the NAF from July 2 to 4, presented by The Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative.

It has been described as calling for “a construction of the soul, and indeed a recall for a renewed reconciliation among all South Africans”.

Nyamza says she drew inspiration from the Ndebele culture among other diverse historical South African experiences, as a way of depicting renewed social cohesion in Phuma-Langa.