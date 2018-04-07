Students save dying dolphins

SANParks spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick said the area where the stranding took place was very isolated and about 31km from the Sundays River Mouth in the direction of the Woody Cape Nature Reserve.

“A team of our marine rangers were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate further,” she said.

Ludick said they had placed their rangers on high alert in case the four dolphins which were returned to the sea beached again or another pod stranded.

Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr went to the stranded dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday to do a postmortem on the carcasses.

Hofmeyr said the reason for mass strandings of dolphins and whales was unknown but highlighted that the shoreline between Sundays River and Woody Cape shared characteristics of other known mass stranding locations in other parts of the world.

“These are offshore dolphins and it is possible that they are unable to navigate successfully in certain inshore environments. They ‘ see’ by echo location and maybe signals from a coastline like the one near Woody Cape are confusing. One animal may go to close to the beach and become stranded. And due their strong social bonds others may attempt to assist and soon 14 dolphins are ashore.”

With regard to last year’s strandings, Hofmeyr said that this time of year was the very start of the sardine run.

“One theory is that these dolphins are coming into the bay to take advantage of schools of these fish. This could explain why these strandings are taking place around this time of year.”

Hofmeyr said Bayworld had documented six such mass strandings on this section of coastline, with the first reported in 1977. The last four incidents took place over the past 11 years.

“These are the ones we know about. It is possible that there were more but because it is such an isolated stretch of beach, no one would have seen them or reported them.”

Of the 10 dead dolphins, Hofmeyr and his team from Bayworld dissected eight.

“We took samples to analyse for diseases as part of a research programme. From my observations, however, I could not see any obvious signs of illness or injury.

“The other two carcasses were taken to Bayworld for autopsy at a later stage. Of the 10 carcasses, eight were adult dolphins and two were juveniles.”

Asked about the seagulls eating the eyes of the dolphins, Hofmeyr said it was the only accessible part to the gulls since the rest of the animal was protected by a layer of blubber.

It was common for the eyes of carcasses to be removed but this was the first time he had heard of eyes being removed from live animals.

“Despite several only having one eye, they apparently managed to swim out to sea and have not yet been found stranded again.”

Hofmeyr said his team was on standby should strandings be reported or the rescued dolphins strand again.

“Dolphins can be unnecessarily injured during rescue . . . They will often wash ashore again in a couple of days.”

Anyone who finds a marine mammal is urged to contact Bayworld’s emergency stranding line on 071-724-2122.