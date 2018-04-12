The drug crisis gripping the Cape Flats continues to haunt a Cape Town father charged with the murder of his 28-year-old addict son.

Sedick Abrahams‚ 62‚ appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The prosecution asked for a postponement for police to complete their investigation.

The court heard that witness statements‚ crime scene photographs and the postmortem report were still outstanding.

The frail father was not asked to plead and was released on a warning.

The court gallery was filled with neighbours who came to support him. Outside court‚ Abrahams said the events of January 31 still troubled him.

He admitted stabbing his son in the chest during an altercation over a plate of food in their Tafelsig home.

“It’s not easy‚” Abrahams said. “I am asthmatic‚ I am shaky. There are people who support me‚ the neighbours are praying for me‚ but I still have to face the reality.”

He said he rued the day his son‚ Clinton‚ started using drugs at the age of 13. Abrahams said Clinton had turned into a monster by the time he dropped out of school in Grade 7.

He stole almost everything from the family to feed his habit – from used soap‚ coffee mugs and kettles to meat from the fridge. But Abrahams said his problem was not unique.

“The drug problem is huge in Mitchells Plain. I am not the only one‚ there are many people with children who use drugs and they are going through the same problem‚” Abrahams said.

“People know the people who sell drugs to our children‚ they need to stand together.”

Abrahams told the Sunday Times in March that on January 31‚ Clinton woke up and demanded food.

He became violent and Abrahams‚ who had not recovered from being attacked with a glass by his son‚ feared he would be assaulted again.

“He came at me wildly. I was really scared and I am not ashamed to say I was afraid of my own child. I was scared. At that moment I don’t know what went through my head. I wasn’t in my right mind.

There was a kitchen knife on the table‚” Abrahams said.

“I was so scared. He said he was going to hurt me.” Abrahams will be in court on May 29. – TimesLIVE