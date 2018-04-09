Forthright debate on being ‘coloured’

Do not refer to yourself as coloured, kleurling or hotnot, a Khoisan chief told an astonished gathering in Helenvale at the weekend.

Khoisan chief Crawford Fraser, of the Khorana clan, was one of the keynote speakers at the event on Saturday, discussing what it meant to be a “coloured” person in South Africa.

The debate, titled “The National Question Debunked?” was hosted by the ANC.

“To you, I may look like a coloured, but to me, I’m not a coloured,” Fraser said.

“Coloured is not an identity, it’s a label, because when you go and shop you find labels on products. The label does not define you, the label just gives a price tag.”

Fraser also touched on the controversial k-word.

“Did you know the very first people to be called k******s were us, the Khoisan,” he said.

“When Jan van Riebeeck first came here, he called us k****** because we looked different.

“The word k***** comes from an Arabic word which means ‘ungodly person’. So why did they refer to us as ungodly people?

“Because when we danced at night, we danced around the fire, to give glory to the Great One.