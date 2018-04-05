Lungisa to know his fate soon

Judgment in the assault case against ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will be handed down on April 17.

The defence and state gave closing arguments in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The state said it had a prima facie case.

Lungisa had been charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

This was after he allegedly smashed a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a council fracas in October 2016.

Prosecutor Wayne Ludick said four witnesses called by the state corroborated evidence presented in video footage taken at the time of the alleged assault.

Lunigsa pleaded not guilty to the charge and claimed he had acted in self-defence.

But Ludick told the court there was no evidence that Lungisa had acted in self-defence.

Lungisa’s lawyer, Luthando Ngqakayi, said witnesses could not prove intention but admitted his client had erred in his evidence when he said he had intended to throw water at Kayser.