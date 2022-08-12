×

LISTEN | Sadistic abuse of animals ‘premeditated and inexcusable’

12 August 2022
Animal activist Arnold Slabbert rescued these turkeys from the bottom of an empty school pool this week
Image: SUPPLIED

Premeditated and inexcusable is how the SPCAs Deidre Swift describes the sadistic behaviour of Gqeberha pupils who allegedly poisoned koi fish, plucked and drowned chickens and tied turkeys by their legs before throwing them into an empty swimming pool at two of the citys top schools. 

The incidents are alleged to have happened as part of the matrics’ 40 days celebrations at Grey and Collegiate high schools.

Pupils from both schools allegedly poisoned the koi with detergent, abused the poultry and vandalised school property. 

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Swift and education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

