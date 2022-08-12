Premeditated and inexcusable is how the SPCA’s Deidre Swift describes the sadistic behaviour of Gqeberha pupils who allegedly poisoned koi fish, plucked and drowned chickens and tied turkeys by their legs before throwing them into an empty swimming pool at two of the city’s top schools.
The incidents are alleged to have happened as part of the matrics’ 40 days celebrations at Grey and Collegiate high schools.
Pupils from both schools allegedly poisoned the koi with detergent, abused the poultry and vandalised school property.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Swift and education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.
LISTEN | Sadistic abuse of animals ‘premeditated and inexcusable’
Image: SUPPLIED
Premeditated and inexcusable is how the SPCA’s Deidre Swift describes the sadistic behaviour of Gqeberha pupils who allegedly poisoned koi fish, plucked and drowned chickens and tied turkeys by their legs before throwing them into an empty swimming pool at two of the city’s top schools.
The incidents are alleged to have happened as part of the matrics’ 40 days celebrations at Grey and Collegiate high schools.
Pupils from both schools allegedly poisoned the koi with detergent, abused the poultry and vandalised school property.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Swift and education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia