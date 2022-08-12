Cruel matrics disgrace Grey and Collegiate
Despicable acts of animal abuse and vandalism probed at top schools
Koi fish poisoned, chickens plucked then drowned, and turkeys tied together and thrown into an empty swimming pool — these are some of the alleged barbaric acts under investigation at two of Gqeberha’s top schools.
Forty days — an annual tradition that sees matrics count down to the start of their final exams — turned ugly at Grey High School and Collegiate Girls’ High School this week when a group of pupils vandalised property at both schools and allegedly abused poultry. ..
