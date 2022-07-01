×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Learn more about ActionSA’s plan to contest Bay’s ward 43 by-elections

01 July 2022
Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip have thrown ActionSA’s name in the hat for the Kariega by-election
NEW PLAYER: Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip have thrown ActionSA’s name in the hat for the Kariega  by-election
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

ActionSA will be contesting its first by-election outside Gauteng when it stands in KwaNobuhle’s ward 43 next Wednesday.

The vacancy in the ward was created by the death of councillor Andile Andries, who was shot dead outside his home in KwaNobuhle on May 2 alongside branch secretary Lubabalo Keso.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the by-elections.

Mashaba also shares his thoughts on the Zondo Commission and coalition governments. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read