The new-generation Ford Tourneo has arrived in Mzansi offering increased practicality, stronger performance and more spacious accommodation for up to eight occupants.
Initially available in long-wheelbase Trend specification (additional models will join the line-up later this year), the Tourneo is powered by a 100kW/360Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with AdBlue technology. The latter transforms nitrogen oxide into harmless nitrogen and water, thereby lessening the affect of its exhaust emissions.
Power is delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Ford, the Tourneo Trend offers a braked trailer weight of up to 2,500kg.
To boost overall comfort and refinement the latest Tourneo sports an optimised chassis architecture with independent rear suspension. This not only improves ride quality but results in safer, more stable handling. Ford also reduced the vehicle's height to below the two-metre mark, which allows the Tourneo to navigate underground garages and multistorey car parks. It also boosts aerodynamic efficiency travelling at higher speeds.
The new platform features a lower floor height compared to the outgoing model as well as a new integrated side step to make ingress and loading easier. The sliding side doors benefit from a larger aperture.
As standard, the long-wheelbase Tourneo Trend is fitted with three rows of seating with the second and third rows tethered using Ford's new flexible track-mounted seating system for maximum adaptability. This arrangement allows customers to slide seats forward or back along notched tracks set into the rear cabin floor or to lift seats out completely. The three second-row seats can each be moved independently, while the third-row seats have a two-seat/one-seat split.
New Ford Tourneo touches down in South Africa
According to Ford, the new seats are lighter than those used in the old model, while the second row features integrated seat belts making cabin reconfiguration a significantly easier task than it was before. With the second and third rows removed, the Tourneo offers a huge 6,800l of cargo space; enough to carry three standard Euro pallets.
Standard features on the Tourneo Trend include a 13-inch Sync4 infotainment system, seven-inch configurable digital display in the instrument cluster, tri-zone climate control and heated front seats.
Customers can also look forward to selectable drive modes (Eco and Tow/Haul) plus numerous driver assistance systems including intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, evasive steering assist, reverse brake assist, forward collision warning and driver alert and driver impairment monitor. You'll also find a 180º camera with front and rear parking sensors. Wireless charging is available as an option.
Standard safety features come in the form of ABS brakes with EBD and six airbags.
The Ford Tourneo Trend long-wheelbase is priced at R999,200. This includes a four-year/120,000km Ford warranty and four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance.
