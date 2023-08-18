LERATO NONYANE | senior product specialist, Mitsubishi
INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
This month we cast the spotlight on remarkable women in the automotive industry. In our third instalment, we feature trailblazers from Stellantis and Mitsubishi.
LEHLOGONOLO MPHAHLELE | Citroën brand communications manager, Stellantis
Talk us through your background
I’m a proud Pedi girl from Limpopo. I’ve spent almost my whole life in Johannesburg with both my parents and two younger siblings. Being the first born, I think my parents were very strict with me, but I appreciate that, as it gave me a sense of responsibility at an early age. My father was and still is very supportive. He paved the way for me to be where I am today. My mother is a true definition of “the earliest bird catches the fattest worm”. She taught me the importance of punctuality and to always strive for the best in life. I started school at Bramley Primary, attended high school at Waverley Girls and completed my diploma in marketing at the University of Johannesburg. In 2019 I was part of the first group of graduates who were selected to be part of the Stellantis South Africa (then Peugeot Citroën South Africa) Graduate Programme.
Walk us through a day in your role
If not preparing for a launch, a day entails arriving at the office, checking how campaigns are tracking and ensuring creatives are correct and tailor-made to achieve our marketing KPIs. My second role is managing content creators and influencers for all six brands (Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot). I collaborate with influencers by offering them an opportunity to drive our vehicles and to share their experience on their social media platforms to increase brand awareness. I developed and implemented a strategy for working with content generators which has been adopted as a global best practice for Stellantis.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Trying to compete in a market that is already saturated and trying to stand out from the clutter is one challenge. One always must come up with different ways to make the brand stand out. On the other hand, it’s also rewarding seeing all your ideas come together and being a success. It’s a fast-paced environment that keeps me on my toes, but at least I get to drive great cars.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The motor industry can improve by increasing local manufacturing, something Stellantis South Africa is working towards, which will create job opportunities, reducing the unemployment rate and improving living standards for local communities. This will also reduce import dependency and contribute positively to overall economic growth in the country. Lastly, I believe when the motor industry focuses more on a customer-centric approach it will encourage long-term relationships with them, fostering brand loyalty and repeat business.
Image: Supplied
LERATO NONYANE | senior product specialist, Mitsubishi
Talk us through your background
Hailing from Sharpeville, my journey has been extraordinary. In my youth, netball and volleyball brought me joy, while my introverted nature led me to explore diverse interests. Amid the haze of uncertainty about my career path, I had already chosen finance subjects during my time at Mohloli Secondary School.
The turning point arrived with the Take a Girl Child to Work initiative. Little did I know this experience would shape my future ambitions. This opportunity provided a window into the world of work and ignited a spark within me. Suddenly, the fog lifted and I could see a path ahead.
After high school I wholeheartedly pursued my aspirations, enrolling in tertiary education for a BCom degree in accounting. Armed with this degree, I delved into the practical phase of my career, undertaking SAICA articles at BDO. Immersed in audit work, the thrill of examining diverse companies was a learning experience. Yet, over time, my desires shifted. I yearned to contribute from within the companies being audited.
This led me to a new chapter as a financial accountant at Willis Towers Watson. Here I honed financial, payroll and taxation skills while rediscovering a childhood passion for cars inspired by my father. As fate would have it, in 2018 an opportunity emerged at Volkswagen as a financial analyst. I was successful in my application and delved into the intricacies of the automotive industry.
My pursuit of knowledge persisted, resulting in ACMA and CGMA designations. Four years later, I embraced a fresh role as a senior product specialist at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, blending my love for cars with financial expertise. The automotive realm has been an exhilarating journey.
Walk us through a day in your role
I start by analysing data from various sources to develop pricing models that align with our revenue goals and market share objectives. I collaborate with sales and marketing teams to create effective sales strategies that complement our pricing approach. I also work on defining criteria for new products, considering specifications, features, volume, costing model and how they fit within our product ecosystem and life cycle. By analysing competitor pricing and market trends, I identify new opportunities to boost market share and profitability. I'm also involved in planning new vehicle launches, assisting with advertising materials, and ensuring our website and social media reflect accurate and compelling product information.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
In my position, staying current with constant product updates is both thrilling and demanding. Collaborating closely with marketing, sales and technical teams requires a broad understanding and adeptly managing their diverse priorities. This entails complex decision-making and relies heavily on strong interpersonal skills.
Engaging with cross-functional teams forges continuous learning opportunities, exposing me to diverse perspectives and sharpening my teamwork abilities. Witnessing projects I'm involved in materialise is a consistent source of fulfilment. Moreover, observing the growth of the Mitsubishi Motors brand is deeply heartening and facilitating in someone else’s growth, exploration and achievements is the most rewarding part of my role.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The motor industry has come a long way and continues to evolve, however it would be appreciated that women involvement should not only be a matter of gender equality but also a means to drive progress, innovation, economic growth and instil the ethos of synergy. The industry should closely monitor changing consumer preferences and adapt its product offering. This includes shifts towards electric vehicles, mobility services and readiness for technology advancements, and not forgetting infrastructure development.
