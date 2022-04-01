Polo poised to stay in pole position

SA’s iconic people’s car just got better with new seventh-generation model

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

Reliability, affordability and appeal — three simple ingredients which usually translate to the successful sale of any mass-produced passenger vehicle.



But throw in some top-of-the-range tech, a small but enthusiastic turbo and a panoramic sunroof for good measure and you have yourself a sure-fire recipe to remain SA’s top-selling passenger vehicle...