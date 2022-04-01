All strings attached for guitar-loving female musicians

Safe space for all-women line-up to rock the stage in Gqeberha show

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

The need to create a safe space for women in the arts to work together has inspired the latest show at The One Room in Westbourne Road, Gqeberha.



The show, titled All Strings Attached, will see an all-women line-up of Gqeberha musicians, who share a love for the guitar, take to the stage. ..