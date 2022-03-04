Morris Minors move in on Karoo town
Classic car enthusiasts head to Graaff-Reinet for national biannual rally
It might be minor but it still has a massive impact in the classic car segment.
To pay homage to the iconic Morris Minor, a group of local class car enthusiasts will be hosting the national biannual Morris Minor Owners Club rally in Graaff-Reinet next week...
