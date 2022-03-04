Fans in for treat as Patlansky launches 10th album

Blues rock guitarist to perform in Gqeberha as part of nationwide launch tour

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Award-winning South African blues rock guitarist Dan Patlansky’s new album has finally hit the shelves and his Gqeberha fan base is high on the list for his performance on the live stage.



Patlansky will launch his album at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park on March 19, as part of a nationwide launch tour...