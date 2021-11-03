Volkswagen ID.5 makes world debut

Today, Volkswagen debuted the latest of its full electric ID range. The ID.5 electric is the coupe essence of its earlier launched ID.4 and current World Car of the Year title holder which is the electric equivalent of the mid-size, family-orientated Tiguan. The newly released ID.5 adds the coupe styling that’s trending to the winning recipe.

It gets independently more expressive styling through LED technology with light strips on the front (optional) and rear, a more striking bumper, painted door panelling and a large air inlet and IQ. Light LED matrix headlights with intelligent high beams and 3D LED rear lights as standard give the ID.5 GTX an even more dynamic appearance.

Two models have been showed - the regular and 4,599mm long and rear wheel only ID.5, and its sportier, 4,582mm ID.5 GTX cousin, thanks to shorter overhangs.

Headroom is rated at a mere 12mm less in the back than the more upright Volkswagen ID.4, while the ID.5 makes do with a practical and comparable 2,766mm wheelbase. The luggage compartment volume is 549l.

The interior exudes typical VW quality and premium feel while the interior can be covered with optional Top Sports seats distinguished by perforated ID logos at the top of the backrests.

It features an ultra-modern digital cockpit with a new operating system and high-resolution multimedia system and driver displays. Optionally it also gets augmented reality head-up display, natural voice control using “Hallo ID” activation, atmospheric interior lighting with a choice of up to 30 colours.

There’s also “We Connect” services with real-time online traffic information, online map updates, information about charging stations, web radio and Car2X communication, among more.

New software generation 3.0 allows for over-the-air updates and Travel Assist allows for a predictive driving experience, while optional Park Assist Plus with memory function will take care of personalised parking processes on request.

The ID.5 is also based on the new MEB platform that underpins a plethora of electric models still to come from the company that build the GTI. In regular guise, the new ID.5 is powered by a lone e-motor positioned on the rear axle, effectively rendering the entry-model a rear wheel drive configuration, while the spicier ID.5 GTX gets a pair of motors positioned on the front and rear axles to arrive at an all-wheel drive model.

A Vehicle Dynamics Manager networks the drive and chassis control systems, while an optional adaptive DCC chassis ensures optimal driving dynamics. The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX also have an energy recuperation mode, while the integrated software version 3.0 is said to improve charging performance.

“We are breaking into a completely new market segment with this model,” says Ralf Brandstätter, brand CEO. More information pricing, specification and market entries will be communicated later.

Where SA is concerned, VW SA says it has no plans to launch the new ID.5, its ID.4 cousin or any of the electric models, not, at least, before 2024. It's currently monitoring the local EV uptake and will respond accordingly with shifts in trends.