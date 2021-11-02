Vicious 2021 Land Rover Defender V8 roars into SA

Land Rover on Tuesday announced its potent new Defender V8 is now available in Mzansi.

The fastest and most powerful series production Defender ever built by the British marque, this bonkers off-roader comes equipped with a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that muscles out 386kW and 625Nm. Sent to all four wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, the short-wheelbase Defender 90 V8 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds while its long-wheelbase brother, the Defender 110 V8, will do it in 5.4 seconds. No matter which you pick, both will reach a maximum speed of 240km/h.