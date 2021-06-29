Upgraded 2021 Land Rover Discovery now available in Mzansi

Land Rover announced on Tuesday that its updated Discovery has finally touched down on SA soil. A thorough reworking of the third-generation model that's been with us since 2017, this 2021 model features new engines, updated tech and a slew of cosmetic tweaks.

In the powertrain department you'll find the addition of two new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, with the 265kW/500Nm P360 petrol version featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency and added torque. Meanwhile the 221kW/650Nm D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel boasts a lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels.