Meet Porsche's new gravel-kicking Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche on Thursday unveiled its new Taycan Cross Turismo, which is essentially a shooting brake version of the regular all-electric Taycan saloon that was launched in 2019.

With a silhouette somewhat similar to that of the Panamera Sport Turismo – a TimesLIVE Motoring favourite – the Taycan Cross Turismo offers 36mm more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity accessible via the rear tailgate.

As with the Taycan saloon, the Cross Turismo sports the same 800-volt electric drive architecture, with a high-torque electric motor mounted on both the front and rear axle. Power is provided via a 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus fitted as standard equipment.