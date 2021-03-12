Motoring

Meet Porsche's new gravel-kicking Taycan Cross Turismo

By Motoring Reporter - 12 March 2021
The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will land in SA during the middle of 2021.
Image: Supplied

Porsche on Thursday unveiled its new Taycan Cross Turismo, which is essentially a shooting brake version of the regular all-electric Taycan saloon that was launched in 2019.

With a silhouette somewhat similar to that of the Panamera Sport Turismo – a TimesLIVE Motoring favourite – the Taycan Cross Turismo offers 36mm more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity accessible via the rear tailgate.

As with the Taycan saloon, the Cross Turismo sports the same 800-volt electric drive architecture, with a high-torque electric motor mounted on both the front and rear axle. Power is provided via a 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus fitted as standard equipment.

Pricing for the Taycan Cross Turismo starts at R2,511,000.
Image: Supplied

While all new Cross Turismo models come equipped with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension, customers have the option of specifying the “Off-Road” package that increases the car’s ground clearance by 30mm. This bolsters the Cross Turismo’s ability to tackle rougher unpaved and dirt roads. Porsche has also included a special “Gravel Mode” that primes the suspension, engine, drivetrain and traction control parameters to better suit the lumpy, low-grip surfaces you’re likely to encounter driving off the beaten path.

Porsche confirmed that four variants will be available from launch. Kicking things off is the entry-level 280kW (350kW on overboost) Taycan 4 Cross Turismo that will sprint to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 220km/h. Maximum range is 456km.

Next up is the 360kW mid-level Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (420kW on overboost) that will dispatch with the all-important 0-100km/h dash in 4.1 seconds and top out at 240km/h. Maximum range is pegged at 452km.

An optional 'Off-Road' package increases ride height by 30mm.
Image: Supplied

Upping the performance ante is the 460kW (500kW on overboost) Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, which will hit 100km/h in a scant 3.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h and maximum driving range is 452km.

The flagship 460kW (560kW on overboost) Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo will propel you to 100km/h in a supercar-rivalling 2.9 seconds and a limited maximum speed of 250km/h. Expect a driving range of up to 419km – if you treat the throttle with enough restraint.

As it stands, all models except the range-topping Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo will be making their way to SA during the middle of 2021. Pricing, including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan, is as follows:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: R2,511,000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: R2,619,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: R3,459,000

