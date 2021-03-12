Hyundai offers a sneak peek at its racy new Kona N
Hyundai has finally relented and given us all a glimpse of its upcoming Kona N SUV.
Built to take on the likes of the BMW X2 M35i and Audi SQ2, this racy newcomer will be powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine already doing duty in the lovely i30 N — a car that really won the hearts of the TimesLIVE Motoring team (if only it were a little bit cheaper though). This means that 202kW and 353Nm worth of torque will be sent exclusively to the front wheels via the firm's snappy eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Expect a sub six second 0-100km/h sprint time and a VO2 max of 250km/h.
Styling is subjective animal, duh, but we certainly think that the new Kona N really looks the business with its double “bazooka” exhaust tailpipes, rally-inspired double-wing roof spoiler and snarling front-end that's just a great big ball of black-meshed menace.
So then ... Is it coming to SA? Well according to Hyundai's local offices the Kona N “could” be seen in Mzansi at the end of 2021. Nice. Here's hoping that it makes an appearance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.