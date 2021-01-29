The mighty new 467kW BMW M5 CS is a four-door supercar slayer

BMW on Wednesday took the wraps off its brand new M5 CS.

The most powerful car in BMW M history, this limited-run super-saloon comes equipped with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 467kW and 750Nm worth of torque. An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sends this grunt to the ground via the firm's advanced M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. As in the standard M5, this system offers a 2WD mode for when you have the space (and bravery) to indulge in some pure rear-wheel drive antics.

In terms of raw performance, BMW claims that the M5 CS sprints from 0—100km/h in 3.0 seconds and from 0—200km/h in 10.3 seconds. Top speed is governed to 305km/h.