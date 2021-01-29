New 2021 Audi R8 hits the road with sharper styling and chassis tweaks

The latest iteration of Audi’s much-loved supercar has finally arrived on our shores. The first VIP customer deliveries of the Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro have officially begun in SA as part of a pre-launch strategy ahead of the car’s official retail launch from April 1. Available as both a Coupé or Spyder, this newcomer sports a range of cosmetic and under-the-skin tweaks designed to make it better to look at and drive.

Some key changes include a stiffer suspension system as well as a new carbon fibre front anti-roll bar that is 2kg lighter than the steel one it replaces. The electromechanical power steering system has been recalibrated to provide improved feedback. This also applies to the optional variable-ratio Dynamic Steering.

Meanwhile the heart of Audi’s halo car remains unchanged: that naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine still thumps out 449kW and 560Nm. These figures will see the Coupé hit 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and maximum speed of 331km/h. The Spyder is ever-so-slightly slower at 3.3 seconds and 329km/h. Both models still come standard with a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission.