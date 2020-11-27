New Toyota Agya caters for budget-conscious buyers
Toyota is shaking up the competitive A segment market with the introduction of its new Agya hatchback.
Built in Indonesia and based on the Daihatsu Ayla, the Agya replaces the Aygo and competes against the Renault Kwid, Kia Picanto and Hyundai Grand i10.
Pop the bonnet and you will discover the Agya is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 49kW at 6,000rpm and 89Nm at 4,400rpm.
Customers have the option of mating it to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Toyota claims the manual version sips a miserly 4.8l/100km and will “sprint” to 100km/h in 14.6 seconds. Top speed is 165km/h.
The automatic consumes 4.9l/100km, hits 100km/h in 16.3 seconds and top speed of 145km/h — fast it is not.
Looks are obviously subjective, but we think the Agya quite a handsome thing with its large trapezoidal grille and slanted projector headlamps giving it a face that certainly stands out in this relatively bland segment of the market.
Further boosting its street-cred are 14-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and a sporty roof spoiler. The door handles are colour-coded as are the electronically retractable side mirrors that feature integrated indicators.
Wise to the fact that A segment buyers want the most bang for the buck, Toyota has fitted the new Agya with a generous raft of standard features including ABS brakes (with EBD) and dual front airbags.
Customers can also look forward to automatic climate control, an on-board computer, electric windows, push-start button and a 12-volt power socket.
Audio-equipped versions of the Agya sport a double-DIN touchscreen multimedia unit that features CD, Bluetooth, auxiliary and USB connectivity.
An optional touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality will be available to customers as a dealer-fitted option.
When connected via a USB cable, both interfaces display the screen of the smartphone on the infotainment screen and links the phone’s audio output to the vehicle’s two speakers.
This enables easy access to navigation and audio streaming apps as well as enhanced telephony services.
Finally, all Agya models are prepared for the use of Toyota Connect, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity to smart devices and a host of connected online services. 15Gb of data comes standard.
Once linked to the MyToyota App, owners can make on-demand service bookings, retrieve vehicle usage information (log book), renew vehicle licences, review tracking data, request roadside assistance and more.
Available in Toyota dealerships now, pricing for the new Agya is as follows:
Agya MT: R178,600
Agya AT: R192,500
Agya MT (with audio): R182,400
Agya AT (with audio): R196,300
All models come standard with a two-service/20,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.
A note on crash safety: The Toyota Agya achieved a four-star adult occupant rating and four-star child occupant rating in ASEAN NCAP crash-testing. Find the report here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.