New Toyota Agya caters for budget-conscious buyers

Toyota is shaking up the competitive A segment market with the introduction of its new Agya hatchback.

Built in Indonesia and based on the Daihatsu Ayla, the Agya replaces the Aygo and competes against the Renault Kwid, Kia Picanto and Hyundai Grand i10.

Pop the bonnet and you will discover the Agya is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 49kW at 6,000rpm and 89Nm at 4,400rpm.

Customers have the option of mating it to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Toyota claims the manual version sips a miserly 4.8l/100km and will “sprint” to 100km/h in 14.6 seconds. Top speed is 165km/h.

The automatic consumes 4.9l/100km, hits 100km/h in 16.3 seconds and top speed of 145km/h — fast it is not.