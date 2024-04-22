While stars have received Saftas, Cima Africa Awards trophies and other prestigious accolades over the years, some celebrities have been given “fake” honorary doctorate degrees, according to minister of higher education Blade Nzimande.
After Sello Maake KaNcube recently shot up trends lists when celebrating his honorary doctorate from Trinity International Bible University, Nzimande revealed the institution is not registered and therefore has no authority to offer qualifications.
“According to our records as the department of higher education and training, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution. Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees,” said department spokesperson Veli Mbele.
Celebs who bagged ‘fake’ doctorates from Trinity International Bible University
Sello is not the only celebrity who has been swindled by the institution.
Here's a look at other stars who have donned a red gown when accepting their awards from Trinity International Bible University.
Elizabeth Serunye
Skeem Saam actress Elizabeth also took to her timeline on Saturday, announcing that she had been awarded a doctorate from the institution.
“Graduation day. Honour me as Dr Sikasu Serunye,” she wrote.
Deborah Fraser
Legendary gospel musician Deborah, who died on May 15 2022 at age 56, obtained a doctorate of philosophy at the Trinity International Bible University in October 2021.
Winnie Mashaba
Gospel singer Winnie received an honorary doctorate from the institution for her work in music in 2019.
“It is indeed an honour to be among those selected by Trinity international Bible University to be honoured as a doctor of philosophy in sacred music,” she wrote in a now deleted Instagram post when announcing the news.
