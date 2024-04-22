News

Three killed in light aircraft accident in Mpumalanga

22 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft on a private flight between Mbombela and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga was reported on Sunday. Stock photo.
The accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft on a private flight between Mbombela and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga was reported on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a light aircraft crash outside Emalahleni on Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed the accident happened on Sunday at about 3.40pm.

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Sisa Majola said the aircraft was destroyed by fire. 

Majola said the accident and incident investigations division (AIID) was informed of the accident involving the Cessna 172 aircraft on a private flight between Mbombela and Emalahleni on Sunday.

There were two pilots and two passengers on board the aircraft when the accident happened, he said. 

“Three occupants were fatally injured and one suffered serious injuries,” said Majola.

The AIID team has been dispatched to the site to collect evidence that will define the scope of the investigation and a preliminary report will be issued 30 days after the accident, he added.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read