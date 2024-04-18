“The Durban July is really a special event. That weekend in Durban means a lot of business. You get the best people visiting Durban, so it's always our pleasure to host such people. We play every weekend, but when it's Durban July we get to host another type of client, the ones that we don't get to host on a daily basis. It is special.
“This year we are taking things to the next level. I think it's better because we are supported by African Bank and Blue Voucher as our confirmed partners and we want to do something amazing on the July 6 in Durban. We will be hosting about 500 people, 70% of them are people who buy tickets to come to our marquee and 30% are people who are invited, and we get to party under one roof.”
They have a huge line-up of artists, still to be announced, who will be performing at the Afrotainment marquee which they are set to announce. There are R5,000 and R6,500 tickets, with the VVIP area being upstairs and a garden area downstairs.
“Don't mind that the tickets are ranging from R5,000. The experience you will get is amazing. Think of the 'all white' parties you've been to, this is an 'all white party' on steroids. I can't wait. There's a value back that you can drink and all the celebrities are there and people will have an opportunity to rub shoulders.”
Fact Durban Rocks is where everyone will be going for the after-party, DJ Tira added.
“We are going hard this year. We are presenting one floor which is going to be amazing because that's what people always wanted and the line-up is looking crazy.”
'We've got the A-listers': DJ Tira to host Afrotainment Marquee at Durban July for 13th year
'This year we are taking things to the next level'
Journalist
Image: Supplied
DJ Tira and his Afrotainment team set the tone for what people can expect at the Afrotainment Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July with a stunning photo shoot shot at a luxurious mansion at Steyn City in Johannesburg.
His wife Gugu Khathi, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema, reality TV star Zari Hassan, actors Vuyo Biyela and Wiseman Mncube, and singers Cici and Mawhoo donned blue to match this year's “Ride the Wave” theme to kick-start their journey to the much anticipated opulent event.
“When we launch, we want to launch in a big way. We need people to understand that we are launching in a big way hence the people who are part of the Afrotainment marquee this year are people who are making waves as this year's theme is 'Ride the Wave' so we will be giving people a good time,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Liema has a super following, so we definitely made it a point to have her as part of our Durban July line-up, with Wiseman Ncube and Vuyo. We know our people love those celebrities who are doing amazing work on screen. Cici and Mawhoo, who are some of the best vocalists that we have in the country, definitely add a flavour. We always go for the best. We've got the A-listers.”
This year marks 13 years of DJ Tira being a host at the Durban July and as he's built a reputation for consistently doing it bigger and better. He says this year he is taking things up a notch.
“The Durban July is really a special event. That weekend in Durban means a lot of business. You get the best people visiting Durban, so it's always our pleasure to host such people. We play every weekend, but when it's Durban July we get to host another type of client, the ones that we don't get to host on a daily basis. It is special.
“This year we are taking things to the next level. I think it's better because we are supported by African Bank and Blue Voucher as our confirmed partners and we want to do something amazing on the July 6 in Durban. We will be hosting about 500 people, 70% of them are people who buy tickets to come to our marquee and 30% are people who are invited, and we get to party under one roof.”
They have a huge line-up of artists, still to be announced, who will be performing at the Afrotainment marquee which they are set to announce. There are R5,000 and R6,500 tickets, with the VVIP area being upstairs and a garden area downstairs.
“Don't mind that the tickets are ranging from R5,000. The experience you will get is amazing. Think of the 'all white' parties you've been to, this is an 'all white party' on steroids. I can't wait. There's a value back that you can drink and all the celebrities are there and people will have an opportunity to rub shoulders.”
Fact Durban Rocks is where everyone will be going for the after-party, DJ Tira added.
“We are going hard this year. We are presenting one floor which is going to be amazing because that's what people always wanted and the line-up is looking crazy.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle