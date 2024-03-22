MOVER & SHAKER | Pastor George: Time to clear the mind and take fresh look
After 30 years of ministry, Father’s House church leader is on a sabbatical
Almost 10 years ago to the day, Father’s House Church, which has one of the biggest congregations in the province, moved to a warehouse in Gqeberha’s north End.
Church leader Pastor George Georgiou spills the tea — though he prefers a perfectly blended coffee ... ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.