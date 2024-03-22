IN THE GARDEN | Colour as an illusion
Depending on how they are used, different shades have an illusionary influence on our experience of space
It is always heartening to me that in the cold of winter, the colours most featured in the natural landscape are warm reds, oranges and yellows. As in seasons, colour changes through the day too.
There is the influence of the first early-morning light bathing the garden in soft golden hues, colours “washing out” under the harsh midday sun, then gradually as light becomes less intense the garden takes on its true colours, becoming gentle as the sun drops below the horizon...
