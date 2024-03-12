Former beauty queen Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has had enough.
The former Miss SA 2015 is shutting down pregnancy rumours yet again, this time addressing trolls who have been suggesting she might be pregnant because of her fluctuating figure.
“Leave my womb alone. leave other women's wombs alone,” she said in an Instagram video shared on Monday.
“Whether I am or not, and just to be clear I am not, I just feel like you guys want to be seen. This culture of wanting to be seen and wanting to out and be first, you guys need to stop it. When women are ready to tell you whether or not they want to procreate, or whether or not they are pregnant, or whether or not they will be expecting they will do so in their time.
“You guys are honestly and truly starting to p*ss me off. I'm not someone who goes around cussing, and losing her mind or any of those things. I am really, really tired of this happening on my post and on other women's posts.”
Liesl clapped back at the trolls saying she had gained weight simply because she was in a good place in her life and didn't wish to have the body she had in her twenties as a 33-year-old woman.
“Leave women alone. Leave me alone. and stop bullying me. I've gained weight because I'm happy and I have money. That's fine ... stop this nonsense.”
WATCH | 'Leave my womb alone' — Liesl Laurie slams pregnancy rumours
Journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
