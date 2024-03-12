Are you ready? Entries open for the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards

It’s a milestone year as the radio industry celebrates 100 years in SA. Entries for the 14th annual Telkom Radio Awards open on March 19, and stations are invited to start preparing their submissions.

Entries close on June 14.

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, says radio is here to stay.

“As we commemorate 100 years of radio, we proudly celebrate its timeless influence resonating worldwide. Telkom, like radio, has been a connectivity enabler for over a century, bridging distances and bringing people together. Our commitment to connectivity is not just a part of our history, but a cornerstone of our future,” says Mthembu.

“The Telkom Radio Awards honour radio's profound impact on meaningful connections and excellence amplification. We invite all to embrace radio's enduring power in forging deep connections, contributing to a more connected world. We applaud the outstanding impact, innovation and influence brought by our radio contributors, who continue to turn up the dial of excellence in the radio space.”