We are hours away from the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks in France.
The socials have been abuzz suggesting what a Haka for the Springboks should be like and media personality Somizi has an idea or two.
The choreographer took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday offering his services to teach the Boks the Haka he had in mind.
His mentions were flooded with celebs seconding his motion to fly to France and go do the things.
“Please fly there and teach the boys,” commented Kelly Khumalo.
“Abo Faf nabo Kwagga nabo Eben will be out of sync on the day,” wrote Jusse Suntele.
The Springboks and All Blacks are joint record holders of the most World Cup titles with three each.
Here's what you need to know about the history between the Boks and All Blacks
The last and only time these two sides met in a final was at Ellis Park in 1995 when flyhalf Joel Stransky kicked the winning drop goal to give Francois Pienaar’s World Cup pioneers a 15-12 victory.
The Boks won their first two Cup games against the All Blacks, the 1995 final and the playoff for third in 1999. But New Zealand have taken the past three, winning the 2003 quarterfinal 29-9, the 2015 semifinal 20-18 and the group encounter in Japan in 2019 23-13.
For more details read here.
South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber named his match-day 23 to face New Zealand in the World Cup final on Saturday:
Steven Kitshoff; Mbongeni Mbonambi; Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth; Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi; Pieter-Steph Du Toit; Duane Vermeulen; Faf de Klerk; Handré Pollard; Cheslin Kolbe; Damian de Allende; Jesse Kriel; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse.
Replacements:
Deon Fourie; Ox Nche; Trevor Nyakane; Jean Kleyn; RG Snyman; Kwagga Smith; Jasper Wiese; Willie Le Roux.
WATCH | Somizi Mhlongo petitions to teach the Boks the Haka
