Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under microscope
Under pressure from Bhisho to act, Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Eugene Johnson has launched a probe into whether mayor Gary van Niekerk breached the code of conduct for councillors when he hired a law firm on behalf of the municipality, racking up a bill of half-a-million rand.
Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams wrote to Johnson, urging that action be taken over the alleged breach when Van Niekerk signed a letter appointing a law firm in 2022 at a time when his position as councillor and speaker was up in the air.
ICYMI | HeraldLIVE top five stories this week: October 23 to 27
Here are the stories that dominated The Herald's front page this week:
‘Rain has brought us misery — again’
Another downpour, another disastrous weekend — this has become the lived reality of some Gqeberha residents as the cold and wet weather continuously wreaks havoc on their homes.
As the sun peered through the clouds on Sunday morning, it revealed the devastation left behind as residents living in low-lying areas of the metro started wading through knee-high water to try to salvage what they could from their waterlogged homes.
WATCH | Motherwell residents’ daily struggle to navigate waterlogged shacks
For the past month, Motherwell resident Phumza Dimba has been using rain boots to move around her shack from the moment she wakes up until bedtime.
Her bed is elevated by crates, while industrial pallets are scattered across the floor in a desperate bid to soak up the liquid and keep her furniture and appliances protected from the tadpole-infested water.
Why is it so difficult to go after vandals?
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials are increasingly reluctant to pursue criminal cases against suspects accused of damaging vital infrastructure.
Their reasons for being hesitant include external threats, the workload involved and burdensome legal processes.
Big change birthed for parental leave
A landmark ruling giving parents equal leave rights after the birth of their child has been welcomed by the Eastern Cape legal fraternity and human rights activists.
The Johannesburg High Court ruled on Wednesday that new parents should be able to share the four months’ leave that has, up until now, been reserved for mothers.
